WVU Medicine Children’s holds ribbon cutting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital officially held its ribbon cutting Saturday.

Many were in attendance for the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital ribbon cutting. The hospital officially opens this coming Thursday. It will include 10 floors with 150 beds.

“I think it’s a game-changer in a brand-new children’s hospital. Something that is new to the state of West Virginia. We have a dedicated pediatric emergency department. Things that are new to the region. A real true children’s hospital,” said President of WVU Hospital, Michael Grace.

This marks a historic moment for children in the state and region. The total cost of the hospital is 215 million.

This makes WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital one of just 25 pediatric hospitals in the U.S.

Grace tells us what you can expect from the hospital.

“They can expect to receive the highest level of care available anywhere. Most importantly they can expect a great experience. A compassionate caring team that listens and works with them. Truly providing the best care possible.”

