1 killed, 2 flown to hospital after UTV wreck

One person was killed and two other flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Gilmer County, officials said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was killed and two other flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Gilmer County, officials said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened Saturday afternoon in the Steer Run Church area on Gassaway Rd., officials said.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and the other two were taken by medical helicopter to a hospital.

The identities of the people involved have not been released.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the wreck.

