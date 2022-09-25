3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were hospitalized after a tour bus wrecked near Alderson Broaddus University, officials said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on John St.

Officials said the bus went into a ditch.

It’s unclear the extent of the injuries or how many people were on the bus at the time.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the wreck.

