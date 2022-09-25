Bridgeport family asking for help finding missing man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The family of a Bridgeport man is asking for help finding him.

Richard “Trey” Franklin Reed III, 24, was last seen at his parents’ home in the Ridgeway Dr. area of Bridgeport around 4 p.m. Saturday, his sister Bethany Reed said.

Bridgeport police tell 5 News they are actively searching for Reed.

Police described Reed as being about 5′10″ and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

Bethany Reed said her brother was wearing a navy Nashville Predator’s sweatshirt, Titans hat, dark shorts and dark Nike tennis shoes.

Richard "Trey" Franklin Reed III (Bethany Reed)

He could be driving a white Audi A3 with West Virginia license plate 5YJ-114, she said.

“We believe we have contacted anyone he might have been with and have not been successful in locating him,” Reed wrote in a social media post. “He was supposed to be leaving for Pigeon Forge with his girlfriend this morning and should’ve been home last night. We are very worried.”

She tells 5 News there was a possible sighting of Reed’s car Saturday in Valley Falls.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Richard "Trey" Franklin Reed III (Bethany Reed)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.