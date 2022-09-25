Bridgeport family asking for help finding missing man

Richard “Trey” Franklin Reed III was last seen at his parents’ home in Bridgeport around 4 p.m. Saturday, his sister Bethany Reed said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The family of a Bridgeport man is asking for help finding him.

Richard “Trey” Franklin Reed III, 24, was last seen at his parents’ home in the Ridgeway Dr. area of Bridgeport around 4 p.m. Saturday, his sister Bethany Reed said.

Bridgeport police tell 5 News they are actively searching for Reed.

Police described Reed as being about 5′10″ and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

Bethany Reed said her brother was wearing a navy Nashville Predator’s sweatshirt, Titans hat, dark shorts and dark Nike tennis shoes.

He could be driving a white Audi A3 with West Virginia license plate 5YJ-114, she said.

“We believe we have contacted anyone he might have been with and have not been successful in locating him,” Reed wrote in a social media post. “He was supposed to be leaving for Pigeon Forge with his girlfriend this morning and should’ve been home last night. We are very worried.”

She tells 5 News there was a possible sighting of Reed’s car Saturday in Valley Falls.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

