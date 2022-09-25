Shelley Moore Capito visits University High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shelley Moore Capito visited University High School Sunday for their academy day.

Academy Day is a day where high school students can meet with branches of the military to get information from them.

Shelly Moore Capito explains what students can get from the academy day when they come to visit.

“Well, I hope they get the information that they want. Learning to apply and the basic kinds of things. You’re signing up for a commitment to the military. What kinds of things do I need to do to prepare? How should I look at the lifestyle of going to one of the academies?”

Another great thing about academy day is getting students interested in the military.

Capito says it has been a struggle getting applicants n recent years. She hopes this will increase applicants.

“We weren’t getting as many applicants as we needed to do. We have a great staff that comes out. The counselors try to reach out to the students. We encourage younger students to come so they can learn about it. I just think this is a great opportunity and I want them to be West Virginians”

Capito says they want to help students as much as they can.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.