Tractor trailer crash impacts I-68 traffic

A tractor trailer crash impacted traffic on I-68 in Monongalia County.
I-68 crash location
I-68 crash location(WV511)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer crash impacted traffic on I-68 in Monongalia County.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 10.

Emergency officials said there were no reported injuries.

As of 11:20 a.m., officials said one eastbound lane was still partially closed due to debris in the roadway.

