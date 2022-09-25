Tractor trailer crash impacts I-68 traffic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer crash impacted traffic on I-68 in Monongalia County.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 10.

Emergency officials said there were no reported injuries.

As of 11:20 a.m., officials said one eastbound lane was still partially closed due to debris in the roadway.

