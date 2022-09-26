36th Salem Apple Butter Festival returning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s been a major return to festivals in the area since the pandemic. The latest one is the Apple Butter Festival in Salem.

You can see how the apple butter gets made the old-fashioned way at New Fort Salem.

And of course, there’s an apple butter and apple pie contest.

An Apple Butter Queen will be named at the pageant Thursday night.

The reward is a scholarship for free tuition at Salem College.

The events are free and the family fun is from Thursday October 6th to Sunday the 9th.

Christy Howell and Charlotte Pearson have been working hard to bring back the festival and to bring the community together.

“I was so sad when this event got cancelled because of covid because our family always plans to come down and be together -- I think its the best thing that Salem has,” said Howell.

The donation center to raise funds for the festival is open now, but having a ribbon cutting on Friday.

More information is available here.

