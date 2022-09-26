Betty Jane Shinn Gallo, age 79, of Jane Lew, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born on January 29, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late William E. Shinn and Charlotte Ann Shinn. Betty married the love of her life on November 11, 1964, Frank Louis Gallo, who passed away on September 24, 2016. Anyone who knew Betty knew how deeply she loved Frank. She frequently talked about how much she missed him and how she could not wait for the day to be with him once again. The date of her passing is almost poetic how it falls within days of the anniversary of her beloved husband’s death. She is survived by her three children: Rocky Gallo and his wife Kimberly, Frank Gallo of Jane Lew and Beth Gallo Helderlein and her husband Phil of Clayton, NC; four grandchildren: Anthony Gallo, Santino Gallo, Kimberly Helderlein, Philip Helderlein; three siblings: Virginia Marshall, Margaret Bennett, and Shirley Quertinmunt; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Diane Shinn. She was also preceded in death by four siblings: Tommy Shinn, Charles Shinn, Patty Harris, and Ricky Shinn. Betty graduated from Victory High School with the Class of 1962. After working at G.C. Murphy’s where she met Frank, she left to help him run Rocky’s Shoe Shop in Trader’s Alley in Clarksburg, where she worked diligently alongside her late husband until their retirement. Betty was a longtime member of The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and prayers from the parish for the peaceful passing of her soul are greatly appreciated. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the WV National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

