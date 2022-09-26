Buckhannon PD asking for information regarding wanted man

Jerimiah D. Bennett
Jerimiah D. Bennett(Facebook: City of Buckhannon)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a wanted man.

Authorities say Jerimiah D. Bennett, also known as Boo, is wanted for criminal invasion of privacy.

Anyone who knows Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department at 304-472-5723 or contact the tip line at 304-473-1001.

All information given to authorities will remain anonymous, according to the City of Buckhannon.

