Convicted sex offender sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

Stock photo
Stock photo(Stock photo)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A convicted sex offender was sentenced Monday to more than 11 years in prison for having child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

James Gipson, 59, received an 11-year, two-month prison sentence for possession of child pornography and a violation of supervised release.

Investigators say Gipson was staying at a homeless facility in Charleston when staff saw him looking at child pornography on a laptop while he was in a common area. Police were notified, and officers found more than 300 images of child pornography on the laptop.

According to the release, Gipson admitted the laptop was his. He had previously been convicted of possession of child pornography in West Virginia and was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison in March 2012.

Monday’s sentence incudes an additional one year and two months for Gipson violating his lifetime supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Trey" Franklin Reed III
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s vehicle located, family says; search underway
More than $4.2 million mailed to 8,200 West Virginians
FILE
UPDATE: Man killed in Gilmer County wreck identified
(Source: WDTV)
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
Samantha Jones
Woman allegedly drank a 12 pack before driving with 3 children in vehicle

Latest News

Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case
Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case
The ACLU, on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, was seeking an injunction to...
Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban
Movie to be filmed in Buckhannon.
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
Two men arrested in murder investigation
Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior
WVU men's basketball 9-26 presser
WVU men's basketball 9-26 presser