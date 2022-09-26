Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle pleads guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of the vehicle accepted a plea deal virtually Monday morning in Kanawha County.

Dakota Taylor pled guilty to felony offenses of strangulation and child neglect.

The charges stem from an incident in March of 2022. According to Charleston Police, Taylor arrived at CAMC Women and Children’s hospital following a domestic incident in Nitro.

When officers approached him, Taylor took off in his car with his 1-year-old in the backseat.

Dispatchers in Kanawha County say Taylor left the hospital around midnight.

According to the criminal complaint, police started chasing the car once it entered South Charleston.

The chase lasted about 20 miles, heading into Cabell County.

At least seven different law enforcement agencies were involved.

The criminal complaint says in part, “The defendant operated his vehicle at speeds in excess of 85 mph, even through Culloden where the speed limit was 40, passed numerous motorists traveling on US. 60, and the defendant disregarded the centerline.”

According to the Hurricane Police Department, the chase ended on Charleys Creek Road.

Taylor will be sentenced on November 21st at 9:30am.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.