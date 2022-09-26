Davis Medical to sponsor Lactation Station during Forest Festival

Davis Medical Center
Davis Medical Center(Jasmin Adous)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis Medical Center’s women’s health services is sponsoring a Lactation Station in the Elkins City Park to provide a private, comfortable space for nursing mothers during the Forest Festival.

“The West Virginia Breastfeeding Alliance sponsored a lactation station at the West Virginia State Fair and we thought it was a super idea. Ciera James from the family birthing center jumped in to make it happen and with support of the health system and community partners, we’re going to have a really nice space for nursing mothers,” said DMC nurse midwife Morgan McKinney, CNM.

The station will be equipped with a refrigerator, electrical outlets, comfortable seating, microwave, and a changing table.

It will be open during the hours of the City Park festival activities.

“This is a unique way we can support breastfeeding mothers,” said DMC Family Birthing Center nurse Ciera James, RNC-OB. “The space will be secure and sanitary, and has enough room for other siblings if needed. Instructions on how to access the Lactation Station will be available on-site.”

Community members who are helping make this possible include Judy Ritchie and Clayton Homes; Mountain State Structures; the West Virginia Breastfeeding Alliance; and Davis Medical Center Women’s HealthCare Family Birthing Center and Pediatrics.

