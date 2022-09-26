Elementary students draw what makes healthy hearts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UniCare and the American Heart Association partnered for a contest to encourage kids to make healthy habits while they’re young.

Kids from the Bridgeport area were invited to draw one of their heroes and show what kind of superpower they would have that leads to a healthier heart.

There were four winners from Johnson Elementary and Simpson Elementary that earned prizes for their work.

The Youth Marketing Director with the American Heart Association says that teaching kids about their health when they’re young is important.

“If we can teach these kids the good things they can do and the things that they want, maybe they want to eat all the sugary snacks and all the bad things. But they know if ‘I eat fruit I’ll be healthier. If I eat vegetables, I’ll be healthier.’”

The overall winner also won $1,000 for health within their school.

