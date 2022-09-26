First at 4 Forum: Kat Schuler
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pepperoni roll maker Kat Schuler joined First at 4 on Monday.
She talked about when she started making pepperoni rolls, gave tips for making the perfect pepperoni roll, what led her to opening a store in Pittsburgh, and different variations of the pepperoni roll.
