First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about the difference between stimulus funds and ARPA funds, how those funds are used in Monongalia County and what he discussed with Sen. Manchin over the weekend.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Trey" Franklin Reed III
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s vehicle located, family says; search underway
FILE
UPDATE: Man killed in Gilmer County wreck identified
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
I-79 pursuit
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
I-68 crash location
Tractor trailer crash impacts I-68 traffic

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Kat Schuler
First at 4 Forum: Kat Schuler
First at 4 Forum: Kat Schuler
First at 4 Forum: Kat Schuler
Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received.
Mannington gets grant for new pool
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom