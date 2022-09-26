Hezekiah Lloyd Lee McCourt

Published: Sep. 26, 2022
Hezekiah Lloyd Lee McCourt, infant son of Shannon Kirt McCourt and Mercedes Dawn Brown, went to join the angels on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents Leslie “Pete” Utt (companion Bud Davis), Robert Brown (companion Judy Wine), Phillip (Samantha) McCourt, and Sandy McCourt; aunts Tana Brown, Marli McCourt, Gracie McCourt, Lora Jane McCourt, and Sandy McCourt; uncles Drew Tenney, Zeb McCourt, Jasper McCourt, Abel McCourt, Jakob Hall, Danny Brown, and Lloyd Utt; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Lloyd “Hinkle” Utt and great-grandparents Mary McCourt, Monna and Delmos Simmons, Margie and Graydon McCourt, and Lucille and Ronald Tenney. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Joe McCourt Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for a time of gathering one hour prior to service time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Hezekiah’s family.

