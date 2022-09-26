Inaugural class of Chef Ambassadors just announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new fun way to bring foodies to the mountain state.

The department of tourism announced its first class of West Virginia chef ambassadors.

The class features 9 chefs from the 9 travel regions across the state and the goal is to promote local Appalachian cuisine through media events and promotional activities.

“We know as West Virginians that our culinary industry is diverse and interesting, and we have all the influences from around the world and we have these amazing 5-star chefs and we found that people everywhere else don’t necessarily know this”, Sarah G. Harmon, WV Department of Tourism Content Marketing Manager.

One way the department is doing this is by having all 9 chefs send different forms of content to be posted on their website.

“Part of what they are doing is submitting blog content to our office so we are posting their stories and recipes and those are going out on a weekly and biweekly basis and our followers have been really excited to get that content from experts”, Sarah G. Harmon, WV Department of Tourism Content Marketing Manager.

The closest featured restaurant and chef to mountaineer country is Chef Cody Thrasher who owns Cody’s in Bridgeport.

“We really are excited to see it grow and hopefully we will continue to make an impact within the state and also on people’s perception of West Virginia and sharing that we are that foodie destination”, Sarah G. Harmon, WV Department of Tourism Content Marketing Manager.

A full list of chefs and their restaurants can be found HERE.

