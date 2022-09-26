Jesse James McCourt

Jesse James McCourt
Jesse James McCourt(Jesse James McCourt)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jesse James McCourt 78 of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 25, 2022.  Jesse was born October 1, 1943 in Bergoo and was the son of the late Roland and Gracie Goff McCourt. Jesse was a Christian by faith.  He worked many years at the Craigsville Foodland; Jesse enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding 4-wheelers. Surviving are his longtime companion Katie Dilley; sons; Jason Dilley and Jesse Jay McCourt; brother, Dale (Linda) McCourt of Webster Springs; sister, Patti Sablotny Cochran of Craigsville and several grandchildren. Service will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Woods Cemetery, Webster Springs.   Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving McCourt family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Trey" Franklin Reed III
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s vehicle located, family says; search underway
FILE
UPDATE: Man killed in Gilmer County wreck identified
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
I-79 pursuit
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
I-68 crash location
Tractor trailer crash impacts I-68 traffic

Latest News

Beverly Jean Williams Massey
Beverly Jean Williams Massey
Hezekiah Lloyd Lee McCourt
Hezekiah Lloyd Lee McCourt
Betty Jane Shinn Gallo
Betty Jane Shinn Gallo
Donald Harless Tucker
Donald Harless Tucker