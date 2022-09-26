Jesse James McCourt 78 of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 25, 2022. Jesse was born October 1, 1943 in Bergoo and was the son of the late Roland and Gracie Goff McCourt. Jesse was a Christian by faith. He worked many years at the Craigsville Foodland; Jesse enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding 4-wheelers. Surviving are his longtime companion Katie Dilley; sons; Jason Dilley and Jesse Jay McCourt; brother, Dale (Linda) McCourt of Webster Springs; sister, Patti Sablotny Cochran of Craigsville and several grandchildren. Service will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Woods Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving McCourt family.

