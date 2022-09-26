Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 26, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weekend started out nice, before a low-pressure system and cold front brought some rain to West Virginia yesterday morning. The center of that low-pressure system will linger north of our region today, resulting in clouds, and even a slight chance of rain. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Overnight, a few clouds will move in, but for the most part, expect mostly clear skies. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the 40s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-60s, cooler-than-average for September. For the rest of the week, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air to West Virginia. So expect partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s for the rest of the week. Then as we conclude September and enter into October this weekend, a low-pressure system will lift in from the south and bring rain chances. This system will have moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which as of today (Sept. 26) is making its way through the Caribbean. Depending on where the system goes and how long it lingers, that could mean plenty of showers, and even a few thunderstorms, pushing into our region, which means slick commutes and other problems. The problem is, there are plenty of uncertainties with models this far out. In other words, it’s something we’ll be watching for carefully, but be prepared for a soggy end to the weekend. In short, today and tomorrow will be partly cloudy, the rest of this week will be mild and partly sunny, and this weekend will be rainy.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a chance of an isolated shower during the morning and afternoon hours. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s. Overall, today will be mild and mostly quiet, with only an isolated shower to interrupt the nice weather. High: 69.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, but there won’t be much patchy fog. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s. Overall, expect a mild, quiet night. Low: 49.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with west-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. A few isolated showers may push in during the afternoon, but not much rain is expected, if any at all. Temperatures will reach the low-60s, well below-average for September. Overall, expect a mild, gray afternoon, with a chance of rain. High: 62.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a low chance of rain. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, Wednesday will be cool and mostly quiet, with gray clouds moving in at times. High: 60.

