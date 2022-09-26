Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase

A minor hit three cars while being pursued by police.
A minor hit three cars while being pursued by police.(KTTC)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A juvenile stole a Home City Ice truck in Parkersburg, sending law enforcement on a chase Sunday night.

The minor hit three cars during the chase, according to law enforcement.

One person was in their vehicle when hit. They suffered minor injuries.

The juvenile was arrested in Vienna.

The Parkersburg police chief said he’s being charged with theft of a vehicle, fleeing the scene of an accident, and fleeing with reckless indifference.

The chase started around 7:50 PM.

Both Parkersburg and Vienna police were involved.

That’s all the information WTAP has at this time.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Trey" Franklin Reed III
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s vehicle located, family says; search underway
FILE
UPDATE: Man killed in Gilmer County wreck identified
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
I-79 pursuit
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
I-68 crash location
Tractor trailer crash impacts I-68 traffic

Latest News

Samantha Jones
Woman allegedly drank a 12 pack before driving with 3 children in vehicle
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
Shelley Moore Capito visited University High School Sunday for their academy day.
Shelley Moore Capito visits University High School
Richard "Trey" Franklin Reed III
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s vehicle located, family says; search underway
FILE
UPDATE: Man killed in Gilmer County wreck identified