Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 26th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone! As we start the first full week of full, we are definitely enjoying those fall temperatures. It has been a beautiful day out there, a bit gusty, and earlier today we saw some showers as well. We will remain cooler than average through this week and next. But over the next few days we’ll be seeing some intermittent showers pushing through all due to an area of low pressure to our north.

As we head into the weekend, all eyes are on Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to make landfall just to the north of Tampa as a major hurricane, bringing with it widespread coastal flooding and storm surge. As Ian makes landfall and heads north, we will likely see some of the storms northern showers move into our area beginning as soon as Friday. Expect to have a wet and cloudy weekend.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 49

Tuesday: Partly cloudy: High 62

Wednesday: Cloudy: High 61

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 65

