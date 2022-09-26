Man leaves children’s birthday party to use meth, police say

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Upshur County after officers said he left a children’s birthday party to use meth in a convenience store parking lot.

Officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious person at a convenience store parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a criminal complaint.

After Upshur County EMS woke up 38-year-old Dustan Culverhouse, officers said they searched him and found two bags of methamphetamine, one on his person and another in his vehicle’s center console. The bags of methamphetamine totaled 5.2 grams.

During the incident, two children in Culverhouse’s care were at a birthday party. Those at the party reportedly said he did not show up to pick up the children and that he “did not seem impaired while at the party.” However, Culverhouse allegedly asked to leave the party and said he would return at a later time.

Culverhouse has been charged with child neglect. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

