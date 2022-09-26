Mannington gets grant for new pool

By WDTV News Staff
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received.

The old pool was built in the 1920s, and the city said it was just time for a new one. The cost for the new pool will be around $1 million.

Mayor of Mannington, Lora Michael, tells us what the new pool will have to offer.

“This pool is state of the art. It will have handicap access. It will have a splash pad connected to the pool, so there will be 3 units connected to the pool working with baby to pre-school to pre-teen splash pad.”

The City of Mannington would like to break ground on the new pool sometime in the next month.

