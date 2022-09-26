Salem opens library in old train depot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What was once a burned out building is now a hub for learning in Salem.

The old train depot that burned down years ago has been remodeled and turned into a museum.

In addition, it’s now an extension of the Clarksburg library.

Tim Jamison is its librarian. He says partnering with Clarksburg gives the people around Salem a great opportunity to learn -- especially children.

“Kids that need to get books to learn how to read, because they’re more into computers and everything, which are great, but you need to learn the basics -- how to read,” said Jamison.

Jamison says even though the library may appear small, they have access to all of Clarksburg’s books as well and can get them to people quickly.

