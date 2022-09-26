Salem opens library in old train depot

By John Blashke
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What was once a burned out building is now a hub for learning in Salem.

The old train depot that burned down years ago has been remodeled and turned into a museum.

In addition, it’s now an extension of the Clarksburg library.

Tim Jamison is its librarian. He says partnering with Clarksburg gives the people around Salem a great opportunity to learn -- especially children.

“Kids that need to get books to learn how to read, because they’re more into computers and everything, which are great, but you need to learn the basics -- how to read,” said Jamison.

Jamison says even though the library may appear small, they have access to all of Clarksburg’s books as well and can get them to people quickly.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Trey" Franklin Reed III
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s vehicle located, family says; search underway
FILE
UPDATE: Man killed in Gilmer County wreck identified
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
I-79 pursuit
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
I-68 crash location
Tractor trailer crash impacts I-68 traffic

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin's WDTV evening forecast for Sept 26, 2022
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
UHC hosts golf tournament for a good cause
UHC hosts golf tournament for a good cause
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording