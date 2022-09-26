Woman allegedly drank a 12 pack before driving with 3 children in vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport woman has been charged after she allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12 pack” before driving with three children in the vehicle.

Shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning, officers pulled up behind a vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Samantha Jones, of Bridgeport, to check her welfare, according to a criminal complaint.

When Jones opened her door, officers said they immediately smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Jones also had “glassy and bloodshot” eyes and “slowed and slurred” speech.

Jones reportedly said she was “coming from a friend’s house” and had “a little bit” to drink prior to driving. After this, Jones told officers she drank “approximately a twelve pack” before driving her vehicle.

Court documents say Jones failed all three sobriety tests and had a BAC of 0.195 after being transported to the Bridgeport Police Department for processing.

There were three children in the vehicle Jones was driving while intoxicated.

Jones has been charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

