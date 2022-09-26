WVU Men’s Basketball practice begins - team returns 5 players from last season’s team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU basketball practice kicked off today. The team is almost entirely new. With only 5 returning players, 7 transfer and juco additions and 2 true freshman players, the team is incredibly young in Gold and Blue experience. Only one returning starter, Kedrian Johnson, is a senior. The rest of the returning players for the Mountaineers are sophomores.

Johnson was the starting point guard for the team last season. Alongside a season-high of 18 points against Arkansas last year, he averaged 2 assists per game to go along with 3 blocks and 52 steals on the year. It’s a new team, but head coach Bob Huggins says there is a lot to be excited about.

“The ball goes in,” said Coach Huggins. “The ball actually goes in. It’s great. It’s more fun to watch that.”

“I think we’ve got a chance. I think we’ve got a chance to be really good. Not good, really good,” said Coach Huggins. “We’ve got more guys, I think, who can score. We do have some guys with some experience. We’ve got size. We haven’t had size for quite a while. We’ve got good size, if we get those guys where they can score close, that takes a lot of pressure off of the guys on the perimeter. We’ve got a couple of guys who can really shoot.”

