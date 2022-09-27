Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fraudulent schemes case.

Authorities say an unknown number of men are attempting to pass around checks for a substantial amount of money in Barbour and Randolph Counties.

Anyone, specifically business owners, who sees someone trying to pass checks from Mama Mia Pie & Pasta is asked to not accept the check and to call the Barbour County 911 Center or the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department at 304-457-2352.

