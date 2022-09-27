Bridgeport designated “StormReady” ahead of Hurricane Ian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hurricane Ian is roaring towards Florida and the effects of it, while diminished are likely to be felt here in North-Central West Virginia.

It comes as the city of Bridgeport was just awarded a special designation.

For the past year Bridgeport has been working to become a “StormReady” city.

That hard work just paid off with the city earning that designation Monday night.

The StormReady title is bestowed by the National Weather Service.

Bridgeport’s Director of Emergency Management Tim Curry says it’s all about communication.

“No community is truly storm proof, but being storm ready allows us to be better prepared for storm emergencies,” said Curry.

Curry says his office closely monitors alerts they receive form the National Weather Service. From there they get the information out to first responders and to the people.

Curry says they prepare on multiple fronts -- one being emergency weather radios.

“We also placed weather radios in all of our schools in the city and some of our city buildings as a backup means of alerting for weather emergencies and they did this all in the county too -- so the county and I worked together to get these storm ready designations,” said Curry.

Curry says he wants residents to utilize the “Smart 9-1-1″ app as well as “Rave” push notifications for emergency weather alerts.

He says more information is available to sign up on the city’s Facebook page.

You can also text the word “Bridgeport” to the number 67283.

The new title is a big honor for Bridgeport as Beckley is the only other city in West Virginia with this designation.

Curry says he would like to see other municipalities follow suit to help keep people safe.

“Hopefully this serves as a sort of ambassadors to other communities that shows that it is possible to do,” said Curry. “With a little bit of work, and some coordination with the National Weather Service, it is possible to achieve this designation and be better prepared for weather emergencies.”

