ELKS Drug Awareness Program tours the state

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County students are getting a break from the books to learn about drug and alcohol awareness, specifically vaping devices and e-cigarettes.

Ray Lozano is a National Speaker for the National Elks Foundation.

The Harrison County Elk’s lodge brought him in to talk to several schools in the county, including Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday.

The aim is to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and alcohol to help children grow up healthy and drug free.

“So, if I told you one time ‘Don’t do something,’ you may not do it, but if you had 15 people coming up to you and telling you don’t do it, then all of a sudden it makes an impact on you,” Lozano said.

Lozano spoke for 45 minutes telling students stories about the ways drugs and alcohol have ruined the lives of people in the same position as them.

“It gets that message out there, and it gets it out in a different way. That’s one of the ways the Elks do it,” Lozano said.

He says he tries to keep the information simple and practical.

“It’s stuff they can learn right now, but when they walk out the door, they can start applying it while they are getting in the car. So, I try to make my information super easy to understand and really easy to apply,” Lozano said.

The program will attend several other schools in the state.

