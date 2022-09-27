Fairmont State crowns Homecoming Royalty

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont State University students were crowned Homecoming Royalty over the weekend by their peers during the 2022 Homecoming celebration.

Sophomore, Madelyn Moore, and senior, Asia-Lynn Cooper, were crowned by last year’s Homecoming Royalty, Grant Elliot and Katlyn Cunningham, during halftime at the Fairmont State University versus UNC Pembroke Homecoming football game.

“I really wasn’t sure who was going to win,” Moore said. “Being a part of Homecoming court has been super fun.”

Moore came to Fairmont State from Millsboro, Del. to double major in English and National Security and Intelligence. She is involved with a number of student organizations on campus, including Chi Alpha, who sponsored her for this year’s Homecoming.

“I thought running for Homecoming court would be really fun, it’s really awesome to be involved in all of the activities happening on campus,” said Moore. “I just really love Fairmont State.”

Cooper, a double major in Psychology and Sociology, from Clendin described her feelings after being selected for Homecoming Royalty.

“I am shocked that I was crowned one of the Homecoming Royals,” Cooper said. “I feel so blessed to have been supported by my chapter and the various organizations I am involved in. I couldn’t have done it without them. This is truly an amazing opportunity and experience!”

Cooper works on campus as a Resident Assistant and is involved in several clubs and student organizations, which includes Kappa Kappa Psi, who sponsored her for Homecoming court.

“I decided to run for Homecoming court because I’ve been very involved around campus since my first year here at Fairmont State in Fall of 2018,” said Cooper. “My organization, Kappa Kappa Psi - Theta Sigma, really encouraged me to run for court and sponsored me throughout the week. We haven’t sponsored any candidate in my time here and we thought it was a great way to put our name out in the university.”

The crowning of Moore and Cooper followed several Homecoming festivities including the Homecoming Parade and Kick-off Bonfire, the Alumni and Emeritus and Hall of Fame celebrations, along with the Alumni Tailgate.

After the crowning at halftime, Fairmont State University finished out the game with a win against UNC Pembrooke. The women’s tennis and volleyball teams also took home victories over the weekend against Seton Hill and Notre Dame College.

