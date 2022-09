BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kate Covich of the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties joined First at 4.

She talked about programs the United Way is planning, the Spooky Sprint on Oct. 30 and volunteer efforts.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.