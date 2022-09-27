Doctor stresses the importance of getting a flu shot

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The weather is starting to get cooler and that means we will see more and more people with flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Melinda Cooper with Mon Health says it’s important to get vaccinated before the peak months approach.

“Typically, we see flu cases starting to increase around December or January. Peaking January or February range, but the last couple years we’ve seen where the flu has been hitting in less traditional times of year as well,” Dr. Cooper said.

Cooper says to watch out for younger children especially because their airways are smaller. There are signs to know the difference between COVID and the flu.

“So, with a lot of these respiratory viral infections there is a lot of overlap in symptoms. Typically, with the flu people know there’s been sick contacts they might have been around. Typically, there is known exposure to who they have been around.”

If you do have flu like symptoms you should stay home.

“Obviously try to limit exposure to other people and seeing your primary physician. It can be something if it’s diagnosed early enough some patients if their at risk for complications would be a candidate for options like Tamiflu or other treatments that we want to watch for.”

You can get a flu shot at your primary doctor or your local pharmacy.

