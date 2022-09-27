Former WV AFL-CIO President Jim Bowen dies at 87

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia AFL-CIO President Jim Bowen passed away on Tuesday at the age of 87.

Bowen dedicated his life and career to the betterment of working men and women across the state of West Virginia and the entire country.

“I struggle to put into words how important Jim Bowen has been to the labor movement here in West Virginia,” said WV AFL-CIO President Josh Sword. “He was a mentor to me and so many others who strive to help workers secure good paying, safe jobs and have a powerful voice in the workplace.”

Jim served as president of the WV AFL-CIO from 1997 to 2004.

Kenny Perdue, who was president of the WV AFL-CIO from 2004 until his retirement in 2016, was secretary-treasurer during Jim’s tenure as president.

“Jim Bowen was a force of nature,” Perdue said. “He was known for his booming, deep voice that would not only be heard loud and clear among the countless rallies and protests, but also in the halls of the Statehouse, where he tirelessly fought for laws to protect and respect working people.”

“Jim often cited ten two-letter words: ‘If it is to be, it is up to us.’”

Jim was an active member of the United Steelworkers of America for 42 years, a full-time International Representative for 32 years, and had been involved with the West Virginia AFL-CIO since 1965. Before becoming president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, Jim served as a vice-president, both for the West Virginia and the Ohio AFL-CIOs.

He also served on numerous committees in West Virginia government, including the Port Authority, Judicial Selection Committee, Labor-Management Advisory Committee, Children’s Task Force Committee, Hospital Finance Authority, Steel Advisory Commission, Kid’s Chance of West Virginia Committee, and Steel Futures Corporation. He also was a member of the Board of Directors of Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Corporation and a National Committeeman from West Virginia on the Democratic National Committee.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.