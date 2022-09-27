Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 27, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a low-pressure system lingered north of our area, in the Great Lakes, resulting in a few isolated morning showers and afternoon clouds. This same system will still linger north of us today, resulting in more instability and isolated rain chances. Today, skies will be partly cloudy, with most of the clouds in the afternoon and evening. Isolated showers will push in during the afternoon and evening hours, so some areas will receive rain. Not much rain is expected, however (less than 0.1″ in most areas), and they’ll dissipate in the evening. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-60s, more like October than late-September. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, and any leftover rain will be gone. Patchy fog will form across parts of our region, however, which will impact your commute tomorrow morning. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers may push in from the northwest, but not much rain is expected, and most areas should remain dry. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s to low-60s. Then on Thursday and Friday, a high-pressure system pushes in from the northwest, bringing, dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper-60s. So the last few days of September will be mild and sunny. Then as we transition to October this weekend, moisture will flow in from the south, ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian, as of September 27, 2022, is making its way towards Cuba and could make landfall near Tampa by Thursday. After doing this, its remnants will lift into the southern US this Friday, and by the weekend, its moisture will push into West Virginia, resulting in scattered showers, and even a few downpours. Models want to indicate that rain chances decrease after Monday, although there is some uncertainty, so we’re watching carefully. Basically, however, this weekend will be soggy, which affects your plans. In short, today and tomorrow will be gray, with rain chances, the rest of this week will be sunny and nice, and this weekend will be soggy.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with isolated showers pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. Not much rain is expected, however (trace amounts to 0.1″ at most in most areas), and they leave during the evening hours. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-60s. Overall, today will be mild and gray, with a chance of rain. High: 62.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some patchy fog, but our region will be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-40s. Overall, tonight will be mild and quiet. Low: 42.

Wednesday: Skies will be cloudy, with an isolated shower or two during the afternoon hours. Not much rain is expected, and any leftover rain leaves during the evening hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, about 10-15 degrees below-average for late-September. Overall, expect a mild, cloudy day. High: 60.

Thursday: Skies will be partly to mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s in some areas. Overall, Thursday will be mild and sunny. Not bad for going outside. High: 65.

