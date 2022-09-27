Local World War II veteran celebrates reaching 95 years old

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charlie Pettit is a World War II veteran.

Pettit was drafted into the army near the end of the war to help build bridges for the infantry and guard the prison camp in Italy.

And in his unit, Pettit got the chance to serve with a future president.

“You know, I was in the 313 Combat Engineer Battalion under Eisenhower,” says Pettit. “I seen Eisenhower twice. He was in our unit, he was a fine man, fine general. And I think he was an excellent president too.”

Pettit says he enjoyed his service in Italy that lasted over a year, as he got to travel across the country and says he enjoyed the Italian people.

“They were fine people. I was in Cividale. That’s where we were stationed, and we had a prison camp there we’d guard and took care of. And, of course, I was in Naples and Florence. I was all over the place,” says Pettit.

On Sunday, his family took the opportunity to celebrate Pettit turning 95 years old with friends, family and his church.

Pettit also went to the local DAV chapter to spend time with fellow veterans.

“Well, a lot of family was here. A lot of old friends showed up. And a lot of people at church. We had a fine dinner,” says Pettit.

Pettit says that he continues to enjoy life and spending time with his five children and five grandchildren.

“I’ve had a good life. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it,” says Pettit. “I’ve got the finest family in the world. I’ve got four daughters that’s just super duper. And my son is just a fine man. He’s a good church member and a musician. We just do well.”

