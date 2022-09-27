Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia.

JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon.

President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.

“This is such a great little community here in Buckhannon. So, we have a lot of people that come from Buckhannon to Bridgeport to be part of our films. We thought, hey, let’s go check out Buckhannon. So, we came down here and it’s such a beautiful tiny little community,” he said.

“In God’s Time,” written by actor Dean Cain was set in the 1970′s about a man that received a surprise blessing that changed the course of his life.

“On his way to a Michigan and Ohio State game in 1969, God told him to turn his car back around and go back home. He didn’t know why he was going back home. But when he did. He found out that there had been a car accident and there were six kids that were left orphaned. God told him to adopt the kids,” Campbell explained.

He said that the company needed whatever help members of the community could offer both on and off-screen.

Campbell added that there was a place for everyone that wanted to be involved.

He said one key part of this film was its authenticity to the period. So, they were looking for classic 1970′s pieces from toys, to cars, to an older lawn mower that could be used in the film.

Production for this film was supposed to be from October 11 - October 23. If anyone unable to attend the meeting wanted to be involved, they could find more information on the JCFilms website.

