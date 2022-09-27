Nancy Lee Cunningham Post, 79, of Lost Creek went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 26, 2022 following a long battle with auto immune disease relapsing polychondritis. She was born in Lost Creek on August 28, 1943, the daughter of the late Arlie and Della Valentine Cunningham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Delbert Cunningham, her sister, Judy Hayhurst and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Jake and Jane Post. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Jacob “Dave” Post, whom she married on June 3, 1961. Also surviving are her daughter, Jacqueline “Jackie” Abraham and her husband Greg, and her son Jacob “Walter” Post and his wife Karen. Truly the joy of her life were her grandsons, Joel and Caleb Abraham and Jake and Jeremy Post. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Post and several nieces and nephews. A life long resident of Lost Creek, Nancy was a member and class officer of the Lost Creek High School class of 1961. She went on to graduate from the Clarksburg Beauty Academy and worked as a beautician for several years. Later she studied and became a Master Certified Water Aerobics Instructor and taught several classes at the YMCA in Clarksburg for many years. Nancy was a member of Bible Baptist Temple in Stonewood for over 40 years, where she faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher, nursery worker, Bible school helper and anywhere else she was needed. Special thanks to her caring and compassionate nurse, Brittany Miller. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Nancy will be cremated following the service. A private graveside service will be held in the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.