Pink Party raises record $122k for Bonnie’s Bus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Caner Institute’s Pink Party raised a record $122,511 to benefit the Bonnie’s Bus Mobile Mammography Unit.

This was the first in-person Pink Party since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cocktail party-themed event attracted more than 200 attendees on Monday, Sept. 19.

Festivities included a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, live music by the Bobby Nicholas Band, and an appearance by Pittsburgh Steelers great Mel Blount.

The 2022 event marked the first time the fundraising total hit six figures, exceeding last year’s tally by more than $42,000.

“The level of support for this year’s Pink Party has been incredible, particularly when you consider that we are returning to an in-person format at a new venue,” Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., director of the WVU Cancer Institute, said. “I’m so grateful for the generosity of our dedicated supporters, who always seem to go above and beyond to help meet our needs. These philanthropic dollars enable us to reach every corner of West Virginia to provide lifesaving breast cancer screenings.”

Bonnie’s Bus provides screenings to patients in all 55 West Virginia counties, and no woman over the age of 40 is turned away due to lack of insurance. Funding for underinsured and uninsured patients is provided through grants and private donations.

Since its inception in 2009, Bonnie’s Bus has performed more than 26,000 mammograms and detected at least 125 cases of breast cancer.

“It was exciting to be back in person for this year’s Pink Party,” Jenny Ostien, director of mobile screening for the WVU Cancer Institute, said. “The passion and enthusiasm from attendees were electric and carry over to their concern and care for the women in West Virginia. Hearing some stories that staff have told us from their travels was very impactful.”

Bonnie’s Bus is named for Bonnie Wells Wilson, the mother of founding donor Jo Statler. Wilson lived in rural West Virginia and did not have convenient access to mammography screening. She died from breast cancer in 1992.

Jo Statler, along with husband Ben, served as title sponsors for this year’s Pink Party.

