Preston County man pleads guilty to federal meth charge, sentenced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man pleaded guilty to having methamphetamine and was sentenced to nearly six years in jail on Tuesday, authorities said.

Jerrid Weaver, 27 of Arthurdale, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and was sentenced to 70 months of incarceration, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Weaver admitted to having methamphetamine in September 2020 in Preston County, officials said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

