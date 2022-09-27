Shakira to face trial for tax fraud in Spain

Shakira appears on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on May 16, 2022.
Shakira appears on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on May 16, 2022.(The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish judge on Tuesday approved a trial for Colombian pop singer Shakira on charges of tax fraud.

Spanish prosecutors accused the entertainer in 2018 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion.

Shakira, 45, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to trial. Her public relations firm has said that she has already paid all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros ($2.8 million) in interest.

The date for the trial has yet to be set.

The case hinges on where Shakira lived during 2012-14. Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of that period in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country, even though her official residence was in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been linked to Spain since she started dating soccer player Gerard Pique. The couple, who have two children, used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.

Spain has cracked down on soccer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the past decade for not paying their full due in taxes. Both players were found guilty of evasion and received prison sentences that were waived for first-time offenders.

