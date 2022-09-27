Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident

Vigil held for 12-year-old drowning victim
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a boy who drowned Saturday in the Ohio River in Guyandotte.

Monday evening, loved ones and community members gathered outside the home of 12-year-old Christian Weaver for a candlelight vigil and balloon release.

Those who knew the Huntington East Middle School seventh-grader say he was the type of kid who never had a problem making friends.

Christian Weaver
Christian Weaver(WSAZ with permission)

“He was a very smiley, very huggable child,” family friend Cassie Spurlock said. “He didn’t know a stranger.”

“We were pretty close,” Christian’s twin brother Brenton said. “We always played games, played outside, did everything together.”

Brenton says Saturday afternoon, he and Christian and a couple friends went swimming near the East Huntington Bridge close to their home.

Brenton says he and the friends got out of the water, but Christian stayed in. He says Christian appeared to be struggling, but at first they didn’t think he was being serious.

“At first we thought he was playing, because any other time we swim at the river, he plays like that,” Brenton said. “We couldn’t help him because he was too deep.”

Firefighters came and searched for nearly two hours before finding Christian.

“I was crying,” Brenton said. “It’s pretty rough not having a brother anymore.”

The family is dealing with two enormous losses on back-to-back days. They say Christian’s grandfather died Friday from health problems.

Brenton says he hopes other children avoid swimming in the river so they don’t risk experiencing this type of tragedy.

“Don’t swim at the river, because you might lose one of your family members or your best friends,” he said.

Christian lived with his grandmother, who says she had adopted him. She described him as extremely lovable and said he loved to give hugs.

For related coverage:

Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Trey" Franklin Reed III
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s vehicle located, family says; search underway
More than $4.2 million mailed to 8,200 West Virginians
FILE
UPDATE: Man killed in Gilmer County wreck identified
(Source: WDTV)
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
Samantha Jones
Woman allegedly drank a 12 pack before driving with 3 children in vehicle

Latest News

Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case
Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case
The ACLU, on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, was seeking an injunction to...
Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban
Movie to be filmed in Buckhannon.
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
Two men arrested in murder investigation
Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior
WVU men's basketball 9-26 presser
WVU men's basketball 9-26 presser