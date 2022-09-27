Upshur County woman pleads guilty to fentanyl charges

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman pleaded guilty last week to selling fentanyl, officials said.

Michaela Dawn Gregory, 26, of Buckhannon pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl” and two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Authorities said Gregory pleaded guilty to having and distributing fentanyl in November 2020 in Upshur County.

Gregory faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force and the Buckhannon Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

