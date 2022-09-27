Work progresses on Laneville Bridge replacement project

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are continuing to work to install a temporary replacement for the Laneville Bridge in Tucker County.

A temporary structure is set to be installed beginning with the first week of October.

The old bridge has been taken down and is being cut into pieces for removal.

The Department of Transportation says motorists should expect heavy construction traffic on Forest Road 19 and increased truck traffic on the west side of the bridge on Laneville Road.

Equipment is currently staged on the road on both sides of the bridge and parking is scarce on the west side.

The bridge, which provides access to the community of Laneville, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness and other recreational facilities, is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker, and Grant counties.

The bridge was built and is maintained by the U.S. Forest Service but is on a road maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The bridge was closed on July 26 after safety issues were discovered in a routine inspection.

Forest Service officials said on Aug. 31 that an $800,000 contract was awarded to A.L.L. Construction, Inc. of Mt. Storm to complete the Laneville Bridge Replacement Project.

The temporary bridge will restore access to local communities until a permanent bridge can be built.

The Forest Service hopes to open the new temporary bridge to traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

The WVDOH has agreed to design a permanent bridge to be built downstream of the existing span once the temporary bridge is constructed.

The Forest Service intends to pay for the new bridge with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act, according to the WVDOT.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.