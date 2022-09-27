WVU’s Clery Act report shows more reported crime in many categories

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The latest Clery Act report for West Virginia University shows an increase in reported crime in many categories in 2021.

“This comes as no surprise given how few people were on campus in 2020,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “What we’re dealing with now are the continuing aftereffects of the pandemic, but we have seen positive results from increased campus educational efforts and community safety initiatives.”

The University now employs Campus Safety Officers who provide security functions alongside sworn officers as part of an enhanced community policing approach.

Security cameras have also been added to critical locations on campus, officers have undergone active shooter training and additional investments have been made in training tools designed to help officers learn to de-escalate situations effectively.

The University also recently updated its safety and wellness page to improve website navigation and better align topics with resources, including videos featuring campus experts.

A new sexual assault awareness and prevention campaign, “I Will,” launches in early October.

A summary of crime and fire safety on the Morgantown campus, the annual Clery Act report covers the number of reported crimes, as defined in the Clery Act, but not investigation outcomes.

On the Morgantown campus in 2021, crimes categorized under rape, fondling, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, arson, domestic violence and stalking either remained the same or increased over 2020.

In 2021, no crimes categorized under murder, manslaughter by negligence, statutory rape, incest and dating violence were committed on the Morgantown campus.

Increases were reported for crimes that are not required to be included in the Clery Act report, specifically cybersecurity crimes involving fraud and attempted extortion.

”To help avoid these situations, please be smart when interacting with others online,” St. Clair said. “Also, be careful when interacting with others online and when clicking on unknown links or sending personal information through texts, emails or social media apps.”

Suspicious activities should be reported by calling 911 or through the LiveSafe app.

Click here to view the annual Clery Act report.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.