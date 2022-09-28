American Red Cross out of “crisis shortage” but in “vulnerable state”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross is reporting that it is out of “crisis levels” for blood supply.

However, officials are saying this won’t mean that the non-profit is out of the clear yet.

The organization’s Ohio River Valley chapter executive director, Sharon Kesselring says that the blood supply is improved since reaching a crisis level back in January. But that the non-profit is still in a “vulnerable state.”

And because of hurricane season taking place and the change in weather over the next few months, Kesselring says that the supply may go down further unless more people donate to prevent this.

“So, whether or not there’s a disaster going on, that can’t be helped if it’s going on in one area, we need to pick up the speed in another area and make sure that we’re collecting as much blood as efficient as sufficient. To make sure that we’re keeping that blood supply from going into a critical state,” says Kesselring.

If you would like to sign up to donate to the American Red Cross, you can click on this link to sign up.

