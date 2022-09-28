American Red Cross out of “crisis shortage” but in “vulnerable state”

WTAP News @ 5 - American Red Cross out of “crisis shortage” but in “vulnerable state”
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross is reporting that it is out of “crisis levels” for blood supply.

However, officials are saying this won’t mean that the non-profit is out of the clear yet.

The organization’s Ohio River Valley chapter executive director, Sharon Kesselring says that the blood supply is improved since reaching a crisis level back in January. But that the non-profit is still in a “vulnerable state.”

And because of hurricane season taking place and the change in weather over the next few months, Kesselring says that the supply may go down further unless more people donate to prevent this.

“So, whether or not there’s a disaster going on, that can’t be helped if it’s going on in one area, we need to pick up the speed in another area and make sure that we’re collecting as much blood as efficient as sufficient. To make sure that we’re keeping that blood supply from going into a critical state,” says Kesselring.

If you would like to sign up to donate to the American Red Cross, you can click on this link to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown community protests ban of Pride flag in schools.
Members of the Morgantown community protest decision to remove Pride flag in schools
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
Movie to be filmed in Buckhannon.
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital

Latest News

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
WVa programs receiving $7.9M in federal funding awards
Mon. County EMS shares information about levy on November ballot.
Monongalia County EMS shares information with residents about a levy on the November ballot
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin's WDTV evening forecast for Sept 28, 2022
Morgantown High students walkout to protest pride flag banning