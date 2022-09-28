Buckwheat Festival has its opening weekend

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Buckwheat Festival will be in full force this weekend. This is a community fundraiser event they do yearly for the Kingwood volunteer Fire Department.

Nick Taylor the general chairman of the Preston county Buckwheat Festival said, how special this event is for everyone involved.

He said a lot of hard work from volunteers is what keeps it running year after year.

“One of the things that I think is very special about this is its volunteer driven. We don’t have paid employees, so it’s a volunteer army that puts this together. They work year-round to do it. They put in countless hours to make this happen, and I think that’s what makes it very special when you have a small community that can come together and put on such a large event.”

Taylor Holt the Buckwheat Festival Queen said, Buckwheat Festival has had a lasting impact on her.

She said it’s a way for people to come together each year.

“The Buckwheat Festival has always been such a big part of my childhood. I’ve been to every Buckwheat Festival ever since I was little. It’s where I get to make tons of new friends and tons of new memories every year.”

Holt said one of the interesting aspects of the court committee is they only pick people from Preston County.

Along with seeing everyone on the court, they’ll have many things for you and your family to enjoy. This includes their famous Buckwheat cakes and sausage, carnival rides, animal shows, and more.

Reagan Taylor special assistant to the Queen said what her favorite part of Buckwheat Festival is.

“Riding in the parade. "

They will have events all weekend long that everyone will be sure to enjoy.

