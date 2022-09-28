Christopher Ray Maxwell, 47, of West Milford passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Clarksburg on July 31, 1975, a son of Raymond Edward and Betty Jean Sommerville Maxwell, who survive in West Milford. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one son, Ethan Maxwell of West Milford; two brothers, Eric Scott Maxwell of West Milford and Kevin Sean Maxwell and his wife Tiffany of Good Hope; three sisters, Jackie Somers and her husband Todd of West Milford, Joyce Rice and her husband Carl of Joetown, and Jennifer Boswell and her husband David of North Carolina; and several aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews. Christopher loved to draw and enjoyed reading and watching movies. He was a 1993 graduate of South Harrison High School and was the kitchen manager at Outback Steakhouse with over 25 years of service. In addition to his family, Christopher leaves behind his extended family at the Outback Steakhouse whom he loved very much. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by many. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm where funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm with Pastor JR Dean officiating. In keeping with his wishes, Christopher will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.