Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving a special needs school bus in Fairmont has sent one person to the hospital.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the accident, one of which was a school bus.

One person has been transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Officials with the Marion County 911 Center were not able to confirm which vehicle that person was in at the time of the crash.

Marion County Superintendent Donna Hage tells 5 News there were no injuries on the bus, and the bus driver is not at fault.

