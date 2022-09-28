Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a man fell into the Monongahela River just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in Fairmont.

Neighbors reportedly heard the victim screaming for help, leading them to call 911.

The Fairmont Fire Department says the victim was rescued after about 20 minutes.

The man was taken by EMS when he got back to land and is expected to be okay.

