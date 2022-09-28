Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a man fell into the Monongahela River just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in Fairmont.

Neighbors reportedly heard the victim screaming for help, leading them to call 911.

The Fairmont Fire Department says the victim was rescued after about 20 minutes.

The man was taken by EMS when he got back to land and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $4.2 million mailed to 8,200 West Virginians
(Source: WDTV)
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
Richard "Trey" Franklin Reed III
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s vehicle located, family says; search underway
Movie to be filmed in Buckhannon.
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case
Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case

Latest News

Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
W.Va. voters to face question on property tax modernization
W.Va. voters to decide on property tax measure on Election Day
Morgantown community protests ban of Pride flag in schools.
Members of the Morgantown community protest decision to remove Pride flag in schools
Local World War II veteran celebrates reaching 95 years old
Local World War II veteran celebrates reaching 95 years old