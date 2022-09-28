‘Ginga’ of ‘Gramma and Ginga’ passes away at 103

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The remaining half of the famous dynamic duo “Gramma and Ginga” has passed away at 103.

According to a Facebook post, Arline Buttafusco, known by millions as “Ginga,” passed away Tuesday night peacefully in her sleep.

Genevieve Buttafusco Musci, known universally as “Gramma,” passed away in December 2020 at the age of 106.

The elderly duo’s YouTube page has amassed over 460,000 subscribers and over 97 million views. Their Facebook page has more than 1.4 million followers.

Both “Gramma” and “Ginga” lived in Clarksburg for most of their lives.

Below is the Facebook post in its entirety:

